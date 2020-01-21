Authorities investigate possible embezzlement involving member of Green River Fire Department

Sweetwater County sheriff's detectives are conducting an embezzlement investigation connected to at least one member of the Green River Fire Department, the sheriff's office there announced Tuesday.

The detectives served search warrants at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at Green River City Hall and Green River Fire Department related to the investigation, according to the announcement. Those warrants sought possible financial records tied to the case.

No arrests have been made in connection to the investigation. The announcement did not provide additional details, but said more information would be released later.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Sgt. Michelle Hall at 307-922-5331.

