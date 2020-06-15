Authorities investigate train derailment and explosion outside Rock Springs

Several other agencies, including Sweetwater Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport's rescue truck, also arrived at the scene to help suppress the fire rapidly spreading. The incident damaged about 20 to 25 acres of federal land, Kitchner estimated.

The fire was extinguished by a local emergency response team comprised of over 60 individuals. An additional 60 people from surrounding regions arrived to help respond to the accident too, according to Kitchner. Responders worked clear into the night, extinguishing the fire and starting initial cleanup by early Sunday morning.

"Crews have moved the debris and damaged rail cars from the tracks, which will be hauled away sometime in the near future," Raquel Espinoza, senior director of corporate communications and media relations at Union Pacific said in a statement Monday. "Our engineering teams made the necessary repairs to reopen both main lines."

Two deputies on the scene sustained second-degree burns from the large explosion. They have been discharged from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, according to the Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1.

No other injuries were reported.