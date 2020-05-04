Authorities looking for overdue hiker in Park County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities in Park County are looking for an overdue hiker who was last seen on Saturday near Cody.

Michael Alan Shotts, 50, was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Hayden Arch Bridge, according to a post on the Cody Police Department Facebook page. His truck and two dogs were found Sunday morning at the same spot. The dogs were wandering outside of the truck.

Shotts was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap, according to police. He was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra with a Veteran's Army license plate displaying the number 329.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call the Park County Sheriff's Office at 307-527-8700.

