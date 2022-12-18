Authorities recover bodies of men who disappeared while attempting rescue

Authorities on Sunday recovered the bodies of two men who disappeared Thursday at Keyhole Reservoir while trying to aid in the rescue of another person who had fallen through the ice.

The two men's bodies were recovered at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office.

The men went missing Thursday night while trying to assist another man who fell through the ice while driving an off-road vehicle at the northeast Wyoming reservoir, the sheriff's office said. The man managed to pull himself back onto the ice and call 911 at about 9:10 p.m.

Pine Haven Fire and EMS responded to the scene. At about the same time, the two men who died and a third arrived and drove onto the ice in another off-road vehicle in an attempt to help, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses lost sight of that vehicle as it went out across the reservoir, which is a popular ice fishing spot.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began searching. They found the man who had called 911, as well as one of the three men from the second utility-terrain vehicle. Both men were taken by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, the sheriff’s office reported.

Winds that reached speeds of 50 mph, poor visibility and frigid temperatures forced rescuers to call off the search at 11 p.m. Thursday. They resumed looking at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s ice rescue units that day walked to the area where the missing men were heading. They found a substantial amount of open water and evidence indicating where the vehicle may have gone in. However, they did not find the men.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the search effort was reclassified as a recovery mission, the sheriff's office said.

"It was an extremely difficult mission," the agency said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the Pine Haven community."

