Authorities release new details about crash that killed two near Worland

A crash that killed two people near Worland on Wednesday occurred when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, where is collided head-on with a pickup.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as Marian Duda, 70, of Greybull, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The pickup driver was identified as Javier Mendoza, 47, of Worland.

The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 north of Worland.

Duda was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty SUV that was headed south when it crossed into the northbound lane, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. It struck a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Mendoza.

Both drivers died at the scene. Duda was wearing a seat belt. Mendoza was not.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

