Authorities release new details about crash that killed two near Worland
View Comments

Authorities release new details about crash that killed two near Worland

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Washakie County crash

Two people died Wednesday morning when their vehicles collided head-on in Washakie County.

 Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department

A crash that killed two people near Worland on Wednesday occurred when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, where is collided head-on with a pickup.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as Marian Duda, 70, of Greybull, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The pickup driver was identified as Javier Mendoza, 47, of Worland.

The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 north of Worland.

Duda was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty SUV that was headed south when it crossed into the northbound lane, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. It struck a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by Mendoza. 

Both drivers died at the scene. Duda was wearing a seat belt. Mendoza was not. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News