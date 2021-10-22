Authorities search for missing man at Grand Teton National Park

Authorities on Friday searched Grand Teton National park for a Texas man who was last seen a day earlier.

Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree. His last sighting occurred near Game Warden Point in Moran.

Law enforcement for the park received a call from someone worried about Hembree’s welfare based on an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary, according to a press release. His vehicle was later found at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Park rangers were joined on the search by deputies and a search and rescue team from Teton County. Searchers were being assisted by the Civil Air Patrol, a helicopter and dog teams.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hembree is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He was wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and was believed to be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Hembree’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.