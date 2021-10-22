 Skip to main content
Authorities search for missing man at Grand Teton National Park
breaking top story

Authorities search for missing man at Grand Teton National Park

  Updated
Grand Tetons

Sunrise lights the top of the Grand Tetons in August 2019. A search is underway for a Texas man who went missing at the national park. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Authorities on Friday searched Grand Teton National park for a Texas man who was last seen a day earlier.

Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree. His last sighting occurred near Game Warden Point in Moran.

Law enforcement for the park received a call from someone worried about Hembree’s welfare based on an interaction with him outside of the park’s eastern boundary, according to a press release. His vehicle was later found at Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Park rangers were joined on the search by deputies and a search and rescue team from Teton County. Searchers were being assisted by the Civil Air Patrol, a helicopter and dog teams.

Jared Hembree

Jared Hembree

Hembree is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He was wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and was believed to be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Hembree’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Hembree is not the only person who’s gone missing this year at Grand Teton. Gabby Petito disappeared at the park in August amid a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. After a search that received national attention, her body was found last month inside the park. An autopsy later determined she had been strangled.

Laundrie returned to Florida alone and later went missing. His remains, which were found in a nature preserve there, were identified on Thursday.

In June, 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin went missing after he went hiking at the park. Despite an extensive search, he has not been found.

