Authorities seek info on eagle, raven poisonings

Federal authorities on Tuesday said they are seeking information related to the 2016 poisoning deaths of a golden eagle and ravens in southwestern Wyoming.

Officers found the bodies of one golden eagle and four ravens in an area southwest of Wamsutter in March 2016, according to a statement released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They also found poison-laced baits.

Authorities believe the suspects were targeting native predators such as eagles and coyotes. However, a search of the area did not turn up any dead coyotes.

"The tragedy of illegal poisoning is that it indiscriminately kills any wildlife or pet that feeds on the poison-laced baits, and can even harm humans," the announcement states.

Golden eagles and ravens are protected by federal law.

"The indiscriminate killing of wildlife by the placement of poison is illegal and endangers all wildlife and pets in poison-laced areas, the announcement states. "Golden eagles are considered a declining species in many areas of the United States and this recent poisoning incident will only further imperil the species."