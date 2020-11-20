Authorities seek public's help in finding family of man found dead at Wyoming campsite

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the family of a man who was found dead earlier this week at Flaming Gorge Reservoir in southwest Wyoming.

Sweetwater County sheriff's deputies found the body of Ronnie Baze Sumner, 79, at a campsite near the Anvil Draw area of the reservoir on Sunday, according to a press release from the department. It appeared the body had been there for months, and the death was not suspicious.

The sheriff's office says it has been unable to find a next-of-kin for Sumner, who they say lived a solitary life. He was born in Las Vegas and lived in Casper, Manila and Green River, Utah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sutton at 307-922-5343.

