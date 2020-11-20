 Skip to main content
Authorities seek public's help in finding family of man found dead at Wyoming campsite
Flaming Gorge

The blue waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir wind their way through Sweetwater County in this 2008 photo. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the family of a man who was found dead earlier this week at Flaming Gorge Reservoir in southwest Wyoming.

Sweetwater County sheriff's deputies found the body of Ronnie Baze Sumner, 79, at a campsite near the Anvil Draw area of the reservoir on Sunday, according to a press release from the department. It appeared the body had been there for months, and the death was not suspicious.

The sheriff's office says it has been unable to find a next-of-kin for Sumner, who they say lived a solitary life. He was born in Las Vegas and lived in Casper, Manila and Green River, Utah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sutton at 307-922-5343.

