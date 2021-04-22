Authorities suspect speed played role in Greybull resident’s fatal car crash

A Greybull man was killed in a car crash on Monday morning, according to a news release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. where they found 73-year-old Alvaro Serna Zamudio dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 20 just north of Worland.

Zamudio lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road while navigating through a curved part of the highway. Zamudio crashed into a commercial truck after entering the southbound lane.

This wreck marks 26 deaths on Wyoming’s roadways 2021 compared to 22 last year, 45 in 2019 and 22 in 2018.

Highway Patrol noted that Zamudio was not wearing his seat belt, but Eugene Klein, a 68-year-old Alberta, Canada resident and driver of the commercial truck, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities are investigating speed as the cause for the fatal crash.

