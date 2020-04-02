Avalanche kills snowboarder in Teton County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An avalanche in the Taylor Mountain area of Teton Pass killed a snowboarder this week.

At around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a 38-year-old male snowboarder believed to be caught in an avalanche there, the office said in an announcement.

Search efforts were suspended Wednesday evening because of weather conditions, and the man's body was found around 11 a.m. Thursday, after the search resumed.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide previously reported that a skier was missing in the same area after an avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's announcement did not name the snowboarder.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0