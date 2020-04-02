Avalanche kills snowboarder in Teton County
breaking

Avalanche kills snowboarder in Teton County

Police line

An avalanche in the Taylor Mountain area of Teton Pass killed a snowboarder this week.

At around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Teton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a 38-year-old male snowboarder believed to be caught in an avalanche there, the office said in an announcement.

Search efforts were suspended Wednesday evening because of weather conditions, and the man's body was found around 11 a.m. Thursday, after the search resumed.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide previously reported that a skier was missing in the same area after an avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's announcement did not name the snowboarder.

