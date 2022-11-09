Average gas price in state up 0.4 cents per gallon since last week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 20.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.19 per gallon, while the highest was $4.79, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 on Monday. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.