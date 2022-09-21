Average Wyoming gasoline prices unchanged in past week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming were 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.98, a difference of $1.89 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday.

The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data, which is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.