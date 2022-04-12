Avian influenza identified in wild Wyoming birds

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has started to take hold in Wyoming.

First detected in a flock of backyard birds in late March, the disease has since been identified in several domestic flocks and in five wild birds, including great horned owls in Park County and Canada geese in Fremont and Bighorn Counties, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday.

Unlike the less virulent forms of influenza that circulate regularly among birds in the U.S., which typically don’t kill their hosts, the variant now spreading across the country is much deadlier — especially to poultry.

“This is a type that’s not usually in the United States,” said Myrna Miller, a professor of veterinary virology at the University of Wyoming. “It’s called ‘highly pathogenic’ because a lot of chickens that get it die. In fact, most of them will die.”

Migratory waterbirds, including ducks and geese, pick up the virus where they spend the winter and carry it back north in the spring, infecting non-waterbird species they come in contact with along the way. Since February, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has documented 637 cases in eagles, owls, hawks and other dry land birds and 169 commercial and backyard flocks with at least one positive test nationwide.

Avian influenza doesn’t usually affect people, but it can, most commonly when someone has direct contact with an infected bird. It’s also made the jump to other mammals, including dogs, pigs and horses.

There has been no known transmission to humans during this outbreak, but it’s not over yet. The Game and Fish Department is asking the public to avoid touching birds they find dead, keep dogs from eating bird carcasses and report clusters of three or more dead wild birds, or any number of raptors or scavengers, that have no obvious injuries to the agency’s Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.

Wildlife experts say it’s too early to tell how many chickens, turkeys or other poultry will become infected or be culled to prevent transmission.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza last took hold in the U.S. between 2014 and 2015 and affected more than 50 million birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This outbreak “started earlier than the previous one,” Miller said, “and it has spread more widely than the previous one, so it’s likely going to be worse.”

Last time around, the virus was concentrated in the Midwest and spared most Western states. Wyoming has already counted more infections in the last two weeks than during the entire outbreak seven years ago.

The rising count has fed worries about how some of the state’s vulnerable bird species, including sage grouse, may be affected.

State wildlife managers know sage grouse can also contract the virus, but that they don’t usually share habitat with the waterbirds that carry it. Beyond that, the outlook for the species is uncertain.

“There hasn’t really been anyone that’s published anything, or really knows exactly how sage grouse will be impacted,” said Samantha Allen, wildlife veterinarian for the Game and Fish Department. “Unfortunately, that’s just a big question mark.”

The efficacy of precautionary measures, however, is well understood. The best way to keep people and animals healthy is to prevent transmission from occurring in the first place.

For backyard farmers, that means ramping up biosecurity, such as limiting who has contact with live poultry, wearing disposable boot covers and changing clothing before and after contact and checking in with a veterinarian about other tactics to keep flocks safe. And it means having a plan in place if the virus still makes its way in.

“I think one of the biggest things we can do,” Allen said, “is really understanding biosecurity on our farms. Especially our smaller ones. Especially for people that own birds in their backyard.”

