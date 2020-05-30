Back Country Horsemen fight conditions to add convenience to Sunlight campgrounds

“We cut them down, recycled them, put a bolt through them and welded them back together so we could repurpose them back to this trailhead,” Fagan explained.

It took a tractor and four men to move the new floors into place. But first they had to dig out the area below the heavy-duty horse stanchions by hand. The moisture may have softened the soil a little, but the close quarters and work with spades was still hard on the back.

Many of the jobs the group accomplishes are done deep in the hills. They spend days in the saddle removing fallen trees, fixing washouts, clearing bushes and overhanging limbs, removing old fences and marking trails.

This chapter is the busiest in the U.S. The well-seasoned volunteers have cleared thousands of miles of trails in the Shoshone one obstruction at a time. Their contract with the Forest Service is to clear 100 miles a year, but they often do an extra 50 miles — and have more than once doubled their contracted yearly total.

The Forest Service provides funds to the club for their work. They also receive donations from supporters. Yet all the money brought in by the club is spent building corrals, refurbishing infrastructure and buying tools for the work.