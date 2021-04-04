Back Country horsemen train next generation

POWELL — While Cole Rutherford guided his white mule through a maze of obstacles set out for training purposes, his mom, Megan, was beaming with pride as she watched from the shadows of the Silver Spur Arena. At 8, her youngest of three boys was confident in his commands.

The day’s training will help Cole and twin brothers Thayme and Logan, 10, prepare for summer trail rides in the mountains, Megan Rutherford said. It’s just part of their continuing learning process. Owning their own mules will help build a good foundation for the boys’ futures.

“It teaches them a lot of life lessons, like patience,” Megan said.

It also teaches them responsibility.

“There’s a lot to be said as far as having to get up and go out in the cold and feed [the animals] in the morning before school,” she said.

It was a packed house Saturday at the arena near Powell. About two dozen children learned techniques while in the saddle and parents were also treated with a packing clinic, giving them an opportunity for their own growth. The training day was organized by the Shoshone Back Country Horsemen, who were sharing their passion for area trail riding and hoping to attract new members to the club.