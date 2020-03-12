Bad years put strain on beet growers

“We all had an agreement with each other,” Stutzman said.

Beets cost a lot to produce, and farmers need about $40 per ton to break even. Several years ago, farmers were making $70 per ton or more on sugar beets. Over the last five years, the payout has declined considerably. Last year, farmers were paid $17 per ton, and they had 30 percent to 40 percent losses on their crops due to late-season snowstorms.

Stutzman said the average payment between 2010 and 2018 was $46 per ton.

David Northrup, who grows sugar beets and other crops in the Willwood area, is among the farmers growing more frustrated with the cooperative.

“I had not planned on planting after five years of poor management at the co-op,” he said.

Northrup said a lot of farmers were hoping that 2019 would be the year things turned around, but then the weather went bad, with a damaging freeze in early October.

