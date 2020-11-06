Balanced Mountain View sweeps Worland to win Class 3A state volleyball

Diana Tims has had a front-row seat for both of the past two state volleyball championships for Mountain View.
Back in 1997, Tims was a sophomore on the Buffalos' team that swept Worland to win it all. Now the head coach at Mountain View, Tims was on the sidelines as her team finished a 9-0 day with a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-18, 25-10) of Worland on Friday to win the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Volleyball Championship at the Casper Events Center.
"This means so much to me and to these girls," Tims said. "This team showed so much heart and grit all season."
The Buffalos displayed those traits in the first set after Worland went on an 8-3 run to build a 14-10 lead. Senior Alli Rinker got things started with a kill and a block and junior Kamri Hutchings made it 14-13 with a service ace as Mountain View slowly started to pull away. Rinker and sophomore Ashlee Tims added two kills apiece to push the advantage to 24-21. Rinker put the finishing touches on the first set with a powerful kill through two Worland defenders off a perfect set from Hutchings.
Rinker finished with a match-high 13 kills, but she had plenty of help at the net from her teammates. Ashlee Tims, Kylee Dellinger, Kate Walker and Madison Meeks all put pressure on the Worland defense throughout the match.
"We have some amazing hitters," Hutchings acknowledged. "And I trust all of them so that makes my job easy."
The Buffalos put together another impressive burst in the second set as they jumped out to a 13-4 lead, survived a Worland flurry midway through, and got the victory when the Warriors were whistled for a net violation.
The third set had a similar feeling to the first two. After Worland jumped in front 6-4 when a Mountain View block drifted out of bounds, the Buffalps scored 15 consecutive points to take control.
Once again, it was a team effort for Mountain View. Ashlee Tims had three kills and a block and Emalee Bugas had 14 service points, including two aces. Fittingly, the match-clinching point came on a kill from Rinker.
"For us to do this is so awesome," Rinker said. "We knew we were capable of this, we just had to put everything together."
The victory was Mountain View's third of the season over Worland, which advanced to the championship match with a 3-1 upset of top-ranked Pinedale in the semifinals. Pinedale hadn't lost an in-state match since Aug. 29. The Buffalos swept Douglas, which had been 17-1 against 3A competition this season, in the semifinals.
"We've got a well-rounded team," Diana Tims admitted. "And they are so competitive and play so well together. Our motto all season was, 'All In,' and that's how they played.
With travel limited this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mountain View played the majority of its games against teams from the southwestern part of the state. While it might not have been great for the Buffalos' overall record -- they lost four times to Pinedale and two games apiece to rival Lyman and Class 4A Star Valley -- it definitely paid off.
"This is more than I expected," Diana Tims said. "There were so many uncertainties all season from week to week and game to game. But we just kept battling and kept going after our goals.
"It was an honor to coach this team and I'm just so grateful that we got to finish the season."
In the third-place match, Pinedale defeated Douglas 3-1 while Lander knocked off defending state champ Rawlins 3-2 to win the consolation championship.
