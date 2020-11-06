Balanced Mountain View sweeps Worland to win Class 3A state volleyball

The Buffalos put together another impressive burst in the second set as they jumped out to a 13-4 lead, survived a Worland flurry midway through, and got the victory when the Warriors were whistled for a net violation.

The third set had a similar feeling to the first two. After Worland jumped in front 6-4 when a Mountain View block drifted out of bounds, the Buffalps scored 15 consecutive points to take control.

Once again, it was a team effort for Mountain View. Ashlee Tims had three kills and a block and Emalee Bugas had 14 service points, including two aces. Fittingly, the match-clinching point came on a kill from Rinker.

"For us to do this is so awesome," Rinker said. "We knew we were capable of this, we just had to put everything together."

The victory was Mountain View's third of the season over Worland, which advanced to the championship match with a 3-1 upset of top-ranked Pinedale in the semifinals. Pinedale hadn't lost an in-state match since Aug. 29. The Buffalos swept Douglas, which had been 17-1 against 3A competition this season, in the semifinals.

"We've got a well-rounded team," Diana Tims admitted. "And they are so competitive and play so well together. Our motto all season was, 'All In,' and that's how they played.