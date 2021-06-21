Balow gives Casper Rotary broad overview of K-12 work

“Our mineral-dependant revenue education system is just a few biennia away from really collapsing,” Balow said Monday. “Right now we are running in the red for education funding and pulling from our rainy day account … That’s not a sustainable way to fund education.”

The state is staring down a $300 million deficit in the education budget. Lawmakers during the most recent legislative session were unable to pass a bill addressing the shortfall, and Balow said there have been a lot of ideas but “not so much consensus” on how to respond.

Balow added the most recent federal pandemic aid package—The American Rescue Plan Act—provides more than $300 million just for Wyoming K-12 schools, and some of that money may be used to offset the shortfall. However most of it will go toward stemming “learning loss” through after school and summer school programs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, Balow shared just a glimpse of three initiatives underway in her office dealing with: civics education, early literacy and career and technical education.