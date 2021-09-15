Balow, Racines among first women to compete in Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt

This year, for the first time in its 80-year history, the Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt will include female competitors.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and State Auditor Kristi Racines will be among the first women to shoot their one shot at the high-powered event, which began Wednesday.
Five other women will also be participating.
"Women are a huge part of the hunting industry... we truly want to support and invite women who are involved in hunting and shooting," One Shot Past Shooters Club Executive Director Vickie Hutchinson said in March. "It's important, and it's long overdue."
Hunters form groups of three to compete in the event, which allows each participant just one bullet to bring down an antelope. Balow's team this year includes Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, and Megan Degenfelder, chair of the Wyoming Women's Foundation advisory board — the hunt's first all-female, all-Wyoming group. Another trio in this year's competition is also composed entirely of women.
"It is novel to think about 'breaking through the glass ceiling' by being the first women to compete in the One Shot," Balow said in a release from the Department of Education on Wednesday. "But, I assure you that is not why we are participating... we appreciate the comradery of the hunt and the stories that follow, we grow from the self-reliance of self-confidence that comes from an ethical harvest, and we are committed to conservation of wildlife and outdoor resources."
The hunt benefits the Water for Wildlife Foundation, a conservation organization that provides water in habitats suffering from drought.
Some of the hunt's longstanding traditions have drawn criticism from Indigenous people in Wyoming, as the event uses native headdresses, shawls, names and other aspects of indigenous culture. In past years (the hunt was cancelled in 2020 during the pandemic), winners wore war bonnets to celebrate while losers were made to don native women's clothing.
There has also been a mock tribal ceremony in which hunters receive "Indian names" and are made "blood brothers."
This year, Wednesday's release says, that will now be a "brothers and sisters ceremony" where hunters' bullets are blessed.
The "Indian Ceremony" this year, the release states, has been coordinated with Eastern Shoshone members.
In March, Hutchinson said the organization was meeting with the Eastern Shoshone to rework the hunt's decades-old rituals.
"They're rewriting some of the traditions, anything that is perceived as not respectful," Hutchinson said. "You have to realize it was born out of respect and admiration for Native Americans. And if you ask any of the participants, one of their most favorite parts of the hunt is the interaction with Eastern Shoshone tribal members."
Since 2013, female hunters in the state have participated in their own Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt, put on by the Wyoming Women's Foundation. This year's event is set for Oct. 7-10 in Ucross.
While the women's hunt mostly draws Wyoming hunters, the One Shot has played host to dozens of recognizable names — Dick Cheney, Roy Rogers, Chuck Yeager, Donald Trump Jr., Peter Fonda and the governors of 31 states among them.
Last summer, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, drew criticism during his campaign when photos surfaced that show him wearing native garb at the hunt in 2012 and 2018, while he was governor of Colorado.
