Ban on abortion drugs in Wyoming heads to the House

CHEYENNE — A ban on chemical abortions is headed to the House after passing its final vote Friday in the Senate.

Senate File 109, sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, would ban the use, manufacture and distribution of medications for the use of abortions. It passed in a 23-6 vote, with two excused.

Anyone who violates the rule would be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months of imprisonment or up to a $9,000 fine, or both.

The bill defines said medication, which it calls “chemical abortion” drugs, as “mifepristone, misoprostol, mifeprex, mifegyne or any substantially similar generic or non‑generic drug or chemical dispensed for purposes of causing an abortion.”

The restrictions in the use of these medications wouldn't apply to the treatment of a natural miscarriage, or treatment in the cases where a person’s pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if their health or life is in danger. That exception doesn’t hold for psychological or emotional conditions.

They also wouldn't apply to the “sale, use, prescription or administration” of contraceptives that a person might use “before conception, or before a pregnancy can be confirmed through conventional medical testing.”

The bill has 38 cosponsors, many of whom are freshmen lawmakers.

The House also rejected an amendment to the bill on Friday that would have taken one of those medications -- misoprostol -- out of the legislation.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, who proposed the amendment, explained that the bill could make pharmacies hesitant to procure the medication, which in itself isn't used for abortions (misoprostol is used together with mifepristone for the procedure).

"I've learned that this drug is a very useful drug," Case said on the floor Friday, citing a physician who said the medication is used to soften the cervix before labor or a gynecological procedure and to treat postpartum hemorrhage, among other things.

"They're very concerned that if we tighten down this drug it would become less available -- this very important, needed and useful drug that saves lives -- will become less available and potentially blacklisted by pharmacies. It's important we keep this one available."

But Salazar adamantly opposed the amendment, noting that exceptions for the use of misoprostol in procedures other than abortion were already included in the bill.

"I have done my very best to accommodate those on the floor," he said.

"I have put exceptions into this bill. I've lowered the penalties. I have done everything in my power, but this draws the line."

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he was concerned that, even with those exceptions, the bill as written would discourage manufacturers and distributors of the medications that the bill references to work within Wyoming.

"I think as written, it would clearly chill any possibility for manufacturers to engage in Wyoming, for anyone to distribute these drugs in Wyoming, to prescribe the drugs in Wyoming, to dispense, because they don't know the intent," Rothfuss said.

"Certainly on the manufacturing side, how do you know if you're manufacturing it for what purpose? Do you put a label on, 'Shall not be used for this purpose?' Or how does that even work?"

Salazar sponsored the same bill last year when the Legislature passed the state’s abortion trigger ban.

Though the ban took effect briefly following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade over the summer, enforcement of the ban is blocked for now while it's being challenged in court. It’s very likely that the case will eventually be referred to the Wyoming Supreme Court. (Another bill this year seeks to nix the rape and incest exemptions from that abortion ban.)

