Banning oil and gas development on federal land could 'devastate' Wyoming economy, industry study shows

Nationwide, about 10% of oil and gas production occurs on federal land. But in Wyoming, that share increases: 51% of oil here is drilled on public land, along with an overwhelming 92% of natural gas.

In addition to the loss of 8% of jobs and one-third decline in oil and gas production in Wyoming alone, the ban could have severe ramifications nationwide, the study found.

With a decline in domestic oil and gas production, the study predicts the U.S. would need to import a significant amount of energy, to the tune of two million barrels a day by 2030 at a cost of $500 billion, if a ban on public land drilling was adopted. In addition, the federal government could lose $9 billion in revenue.

By 2022, almost one million jobs would be slashed by 2022, the report found.

The American Petroleum Institute, an association representing hundreds of oil and gas companies, commissioned the study. A modeling firm called OnLocation conducted the analysis using 2019 data culled from the U.S. Energy Information Administration's annual energy outlook.

That means the study did not take into account the recent downturn in energy markets, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and a global oil price war.