Bar patrons not social distancing account for majority of new Uinta County coronavirus cases

Deti said that she didn't have an approximate date when the gathering took place. A health officials in Uinta County told the Star-Tribune in my have happened during Memorial Day weekend.

"I am not an epidemiologist, and so I’ve been cautious to really weigh in heavily, but I am willing to say that there certainly has appeared to be a connection between many of the cases and some local bars, particularly over Memorial Day Weekend and the weekend following that," Kim Proffit, manager at Uinta County Public Health, said in an email.

Outbreaks in multiple states, including Alabama and California, have been tied to Memorial Day gatherings.

Uinta County health officials posted to their Facebook page Monday saying that they had been "overwhelmed" by the spike. The majority of the new cases, the officials wrote, are in "the category of the 20-29 age group." There has been at least one hospitalization linked to this latest cluster; most of the new patients "report some illness, some moderately severe, including high fevers, painful body aches, and difficulty breathing," the department wrote.

Younger, healthier people typically recover well from the virus, which is most deadly for older, sicker people. The vast majority of coronavirus deaths in Wyoming have be described as older residents.