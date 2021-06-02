Barrasso bill aims to resolve in-limbo wilderness study areas

JACKSON -- A statewide effort to reach a consensus about what to do with Wyoming’s wilderness study areas is being revived legislatively more than two years after it ended with an outcome that left many conservationists disgruntled.

The Wyoming Public Lands Initiative did not lead to any consensus recommendations for what should become of Teton County’s portions of the Palisades and Shoal Creek wilderness study areas.

But committees formed by Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson, Natrona and Washakie county commissioners did finalize proposals.

Altogether, their recommendations would elevate five study areas into wilderness areas totaling 20,381 acres, convert another three areas into “special management areas” that total 27,211 acres and “release” and manage another 99,750 acres of study areas as multiple-use lands.

“Some counties couldn’t agree, but seven of them did, and that’s why we went this way,” U.S. Sen John Barrasso told the News&Guide.

“I’m trying to put it into legislative effect now, basically at the request of the counties,” he said. “We wanted a locally driven process, not Washington stepping in, because my belief is that the people in Wyoming are the best to make the decision about how to treat these lands.”