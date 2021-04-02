Barrasso calls immigration situation ‘overwhelming’

However, the fact remains that approximately 9,700 migrants crossed the border in February, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, and average 500 unaccompanied migrant children under the Biden administration. Experts say these numbers will likely surpass those in 2019 during the same interval of time considering there are already 7.49% unaccompanied migrants as of 2021 year-to-date data compared to 8.25% in 2019.

“Those are the Biden numbers,” Barrasso said. He added that as a result, approximately one-third of patrol personnel perform patrol duty to keep out “traffickers and smugglers.”

“Two-thirds are now working as escorts or day care personnel,” Barrasso said for unaccompanied migrant children. Here lies the biggest problem, according to Barrasso.

“Our immigration system does need reform,” Barrasso said in a 2019 address to the Senate, and again Wednesday. But for Barrasso, reformation comes after security.

“The first thing we have to do is secure the border,” he said, “More are coming every day.”

As for reformation, the caseload is expanding exponentially and currently backlogged by over 1.3 million cases, according to data configured by TRAC, a non-partisan information site about U.S. federal immigration enforcement.