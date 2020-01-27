Barrasso doubles down on support for President Trump following Bolton revelation

Numerous reports Monday appeared to show Bolton’s allegations – which directly contradict many key details made by the president’s legal team over the weekend – may have swayed some moderate Republican members of the Senate including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who said in a statement Monday morning that the allegations have prompted “a number of conversations” among her colleagues.

However, the New York Times report – based off of what Barrasso described as “selective leaks” from Bolton’s new book on his time in the White House – was not enough to sway the Senate leadership’s third-ranking member of leadership, who brushed off the allegations in a press conference and stayed consistent with Republican messaging that impeachment is, largely, an effort to remove Trump from the ballot in 2020.

“The facts of the case remain the same,” Barrasso told reporters. “There is nothing new here to what the House managers have been saying.”

“I think there’s going to be something new coming out every day,” he added. “The same as the Kavanaugh trial. New information, old information, told in a different way to inflame emotions and influence the outcome. Let’s take a breath, let’s listen to the president’s lawyers today in the case that they present. We’re going to get to the specific question of witnesses on Friday.”