Barrasso doubles down on support for President Trump following Bolton revelation

Sen. John Barrasso doubled down on his support for President Donald Trump on Monday following the revelation that former National Security Advisor John Bolton, in a soon-to-be published book, said Trump tied foreign aid to Ukraine to an investigation into one of his political opponents.
In a press conference Monday morning, Barrasso – a top advocate in Trump’s corner throughout the Senate impeachment trial – addressed the “so-called blockbuster report” in Monday's New York Times, which stated Bolton had direct knowledge of an alleged quid pro quo between the White House and the Ukrainian government to investigate the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden in exchange for congressionally appropriated aid to U.S. allies in Ukraine.
Barrasso – both in past interviews and in Monday’s press conference – has argued that there could have been no quid pro quo because the money was eventually released and no investigation was ever initiated against the Bidens.
Bolton, who had previously refused to sit for a deposition during House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry last year, has since said to lawmakers he was “prepared to testify” if the Senate were to issue him a subpoena. However, the Republican-held majority in the Senate has so far been reluctant to do so. Last week, Republican members of the Senate – including Barrasso as well as Sen. Mike Enzi –voted against all opportunities to gather new evidence in the Senate trial, voting down resolutions to subpoena both the White House and State Department early in the impeachment trial.
Numerous reports Monday appeared to show Bolton’s allegations – which directly contradict many key details made by the president’s legal team over the weekend – may have swayed some moderate Republican members of the Senate including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who said in a statement Monday morning that the allegations have prompted “a number of conversations” among her colleagues.
However, the New York Times report – based off of what Barrasso described as “selective leaks” from Bolton’s new book on his time in the White House – was not enough to sway the Senate leadership’s third-ranking member of leadership, who brushed off the allegations in a press conference and stayed consistent with Republican messaging that impeachment is, largely, an effort to remove Trump from the ballot in 2020.
“The facts of the case remain the same,” Barrasso told reporters. “There is nothing new here to what the House managers have been saying.”
“I think there’s going to be something new coming out every day,” he added. “The same as the Kavanaugh trial. New information, old information, told in a different way to inflame emotions and influence the outcome. Let’s take a breath, let’s listen to the president’s lawyers today in the case that they present. We’re going to get to the specific question of witnesses on Friday.”
What direction the Senate goes in, to this point, has been of little debate. While Senators in some swing states – like Collins – and outgoing Republicans like Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander have been potential wild cards on impeachment, Barrasso said prior to impeachment proceedings that Republicans were “united” heading into the Senate trial, and has been a leading voice in undermining Democrats’ case against the President.
Others, like Enzi, have remained quiet.
“Senator Enzi generally doesn’t say how he’ll vote on anything beforehand,” a spokesperson in Enzi’s office wrote in an email requesting comment on Monday’s allegations. “I’m afraid I have nothing to add right now.”
Whether Barrasso or other members of the Senate choose to allow new witnesses in the impeachment trial, however, remains to be seen. According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday, public opinion shows a majority of the country favors the Senate hearing testimony beyond that presented in the House of Representatives, with 66 percent in favor.
In Monday’s press conference, Barrasso maintained that Senate Republicans will still be the ones calling the shots. And as Wyoming’s junior Senator has maintained throughout the trial, they say they have all the information they need to make a decision on impeachment or acquittal.
“Chuck Schumer has been coming up here and saying ‘I just need four Republicans,’” Barrasso said. “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s not about witnesses. He needs four new Republicans to be the majority leader of the United States Senate. That’s his magic number, that’s his focus. He has known from the beginning that he was never going to have an opportunity to remove President Trump from office or from the ballot.”