Barrasso nominates Sheridan students to US service academies

SHERIDAN (WNE) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., nominated Sheridan students Andrew Allee and Aiden Roth for appointments to U.S. service academies.

Allee is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Roth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

“It is an honor to nominate Andrew and Aiden to the U.S. service academies to represent the Cowboy State. They have both proven they have the academic and leadership skills needed to succeed,” Barrasso said. “If offered an appointment, I am confident they will make Wyoming very proud.”

Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.

Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.