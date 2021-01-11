Bars hope customers come back after curfew lifts

Wyoming bars are back in the business of late-night service, after a state public health order implementing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on-site curfew expired on Saturday.
But during the first weekend bars and restaurants were allowed to serve customers past 10 p.m., business owners say they only saw gradual growth. In fact, most customers might not have known about the lifted restrictions.
“This week was still pretty slow,” said Dave Potter, owner of Mac’s Bar in Thermopolis. “Saturday was the first day we officially stayed open after 10, but it didn’t make much of a difference.”
Potter said he posted about the new hours on Facebook, but didn’t see much of a response. He projects that the crowds will get bigger in coming weeks, both at his bar and others in the area that he heard were experiencing similar issues with getting people back in their doors. The six-person group limit, extended through Jan. 25, is still hurting him since a lot of his clientele comes to hang out in larger groups, he said.
Rusty Henderson, owner of the Knotty Pine Saloon in Glenrock, also said he didn’t see much of a boost in customers this weekend. The timing of the end of the curfew wasn’t great, he said — Converse County already requires businesses to close by 12 a.m. on Sundays, so Saturday night was his only taste of his normal hours so far.
“We didn’t do so well this weekend,” Henderson said. “We got two people in after 10 o’clock Saturday, but I’m still down a lot.”
Henderson said he received a little over $5,000 from the state to make up for losses caused by the curfew. Once he sat down and ran the numbers, he said he realized he makes roughly 80% of his total revenue after 9 p.m. Now, he’s back to staying open until 2 a.m. all week besides Sundays to cater to his regulars.
“I do expect things to pick up in the next few days,” Henderson said Monday. “I’ve talked to several of my regulars, they’re excited to be able to go back to their regular lifestyle.”
In Casper, Gaslight Social owner Matt Galloway said he actually saw a significant uptick in profits over the weekend thanks to the change — about a 25% increase from the previous week. He said it made a huge difference to allow people to stay at the bar past 10 p.m.
“When you have a nice crowd at 9:30, the worst thing is to tell them, ‘Hey, last call,’” Galloway said. “It sucks being told you can only drink for a couple hours. Now they can leave when it’s their time.”
Galloway also said it eases his mind a bit, since rides around town were scarce with every bar forcing its customers out at the same time. He worried about people driving when they shouldn’t just because they couldn’t find a cab or an Uber home. Later hours also help him put money in his employees’ pockets after a rough holiday season, along with money The Gaslight Social received in the same governor’s relief program.