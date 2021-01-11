Bars hope customers come back after curfew lifts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We didn’t do so well this weekend,” Henderson said. “We got two people in after 10 o’clock Saturday, but I’m still down a lot.”

Henderson said he received a little over $5,000 from the state to make up for losses caused by the curfew. Once he sat down and ran the numbers, he said he realized he makes roughly 80% of his total revenue after 9 p.m. Now, he’s back to staying open until 2 a.m. all week besides Sundays to cater to his regulars.

“I do expect things to pick up in the next few days,” Henderson said Monday. “I’ve talked to several of my regulars, they’re excited to be able to go back to their regular lifestyle.”

In Casper, Gaslight Social owner Matt Galloway said he actually saw a significant uptick in profits over the weekend thanks to the change — about a 25% increase from the previous week. He said it made a huge difference to allow people to stay at the bar past 10 p.m.

“When you have a nice crowd at 9:30, the worst thing is to tell them, ‘Hey, last call,’” Galloway said. “It sucks being told you can only drink for a couple hours. Now they can leave when it’s their time.”