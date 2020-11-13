Battle of the Broncs as Jackson travels to Cody for 3A football title game

Three weeks ago, Cody traveled to Jackson with the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A West Conference on the line. Forty-eight minutes after kickoff Cody was headed home as conference champion after a surprising 48-6 rout of the host Broncs. That victory, combined with two playoff victories, put Cody in position to host Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game.

The opponent? Jackson, after it defeated Riverton in the quarterfinals and then scored a last-minute touchdown to pull out a 21-14 victory at East Conference champ Douglas last week in the semifinals.

While the teams might have the same helmets and the team names on the front of the jerseys will be the same as they were three weeks ago, Jackson coach David Joyce expects to see a different Jackson team take the field Saturday at Cody’s Spike Vannoy Field.

“It was like a perfect storm with injuries and turnovers in the first half,” Joyce said of the previous game. “It just kind of snowballed, but we’re not making excuses. Cody came with a lot more energy than we had and they just kicked our butts. We just did not bring the energy needed to compete against a team like Cody.”

With Jackson playing in its first state title game since winning it all in 2007, Joyce doesn’t expect his team to be lacking energy this time around.