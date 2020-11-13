Battle of the Broncs as Jackson travels to Cody for 3A football title game

Three weeks ago, Cody traveled to Jackson with the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A West Conference on the line. Forty-eight minutes after kickoff Cody was headed home as conference champion after a surprising 48-6 rout of the host Broncs. That victory, combined with two playoff victories, put Cody in position to host Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game.
The opponent? Jackson, after it defeated Riverton in the quarterfinals and then scored a last-minute touchdown to pull out a 21-14 victory at East Conference champ Douglas last week in the semifinals.
While the teams might have the same helmets and the team names on the front of the jerseys will be the same as they were three weeks ago, Jackson coach David Joyce expects to see a different Jackson team take the field Saturday at Cody’s Spike Vannoy Field.
“It was like a perfect storm with injuries and turnovers in the first half,” Joyce said of the previous game. “It just kind of snowballed, but we’re not making excuses. Cody came with a lot more energy than we had and they just kicked our butts. We just did not bring the energy needed to compete against a team like Cody.”
With Jackson playing in its first state title game since winning it all in 2007, Joyce doesn’t expect his team to be lacking energy this time around.
“We are definitely excited at having another shot at Cody,” he admitted/ “And we’re hoping that we can play a more competitive game against them this time.”
In their first meeting, Cody led 21-0 late in the first half but Jackson had the ball in scoring position and was looking to take some momentum into the halftime locker room. Senior linebacker Nic Talich made sure that didn’t happen, though, as he picked off Jackson quarterback Sadler Smith and returned the interception 90 yards to push the advantage to 27-0.
“We’ve had a very strong defense all year,” Cody head coach Matt McFadden said. “Jackson’s got a very explosive offense, but we did a good job of limiting their big plays and we got some timely turnovers that took the ball out of their offense’s hands.
“I thought our guys did a great job of capitalizing on some early momentum and just riding that for the next four quarters.”
Talich has been Cody’s workhorse all season on both sides of the ball. He has seven tackles for loss and four interceptions and leads the defense with 22.5 points per game. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns.
Despite Cody’s running back by committee approach -- 11 different runners have at least 10 carries this season -- senior Cody Phillips and sophomore Jackson Schroeder have combined to rush for more than 750 yards and 12 TDs. Senior quarterback Caleb Pryor has thrown for more than 900 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
It’s on defense, however, where Cody has been the most impressive. The Broncs (9-1) are allowing just 8.3 points per game and only gave up double-digit points three times this season. Their top-ranked run defense (77.9 rushing yards per game) will be tested by Jackson, which averages a 3A-best 274.9 rushing yards per game.
Junior running back Brody Hasenack has done most of the damage, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 23 scores. His 2,058 rushing yards entering the game puts him fifth all-time on Wyoming’s single-season list, according to wyoming-football.com. Hasenack’s 306 carries were almost 100 more than any other back in the state. So there’s no secret what Jackson wants to try and do offensively.
“We have to turn it into a track meet and make them run sideline to sideline so we don’t get bogged down,” Joyce stated.
He believes his team has done that in big games this season. In one-possession victories over Powell, Star Valley and Douglas, Jackson was able to come away with wins despite not playing complete games.
“It seems like in all the big games we’ve played this year we kind of get bogged down for a couple quarters where nothing happens for us,” he added. “We want to make it a four-quarter game to where it’s almost like a track meet and just see who’s standing at the end of it.”
Cody might not want a track meet, but if it comes down to which team is still standing after the final whistle, McFadden likes his team’s chances.
“Our focus is the same as it’s been all year,” he said, “it’s on us and our execution. This group is not an emotional group … they don’t get too high and they don’t get too low, they just stay steady. When the momentum is there let’s take advantage of it. I think it pays off in the long run if we can just stay even-keeled.”
