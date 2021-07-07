Bear killed in self defense near Big Horn

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel received a report the evening of July 1 that a black bear had been shot and killed by a homeowner near Red Grade Road.

The responding game warden interviewed the homeowner and investigated the scene. He determined the bear, an adult female, was killed in self-defense after charging the homeowner at less than 10 yards.

The warden searched the surrounding area, but found no cached carcass, cubs or other resource that the bear might have been defending, which may have explained the aggressive behavior.

“Human-black bear encounters are rare and usually result in the bear fleeing the area,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Supervisor Craig Smith. “However, this incident serves as a stark reminder that bears can be unpredictable and may exhibit aggressive behavior when they feel threatened.”

WGFD personnel also responded to multiple other bear conflicts July 1.

That morning, a bear was reported accessing unsecured garbage at a cabin on the Bighorn National Forest.

Another bear was reported in the backyard of a residence in Dayton.