Bear sighted in Rock Springs neighborhood

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — What started out as a typical Wednesday in a usually quiet neighborhood in Rock Springs turned into excitement and wonder as a black bear was spotted by a longtime resident.

Homeowners of jewel-named streets were on the lookout for wildlife as children waited for the bus at various corners of the neighborhood.

Rock Springs resident Daryl Hayes was walking his black Labrador, Obby, hoping to see deer. Hayes’ friend, Nick Roich had joined them for the morning stroll.

Between Prairie Avenue and Garnet Park, Hayes spotted something.

“At first, I asked ‘What is that?’ Then I said, ‘Oh, my, that’s a bear!’” Hayes explained. “I’ve been living here for 27 years and that’s the wildest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Rock Springs Police officers arrived on the scene to help track the bear.

“We notified Game and Fish,” said Sgt. Mathew Register. “They’re aware of the situation but we believe there’s no real threat to the public.”

Hayes agreed.

“When I saw it, he minded his own business and kept going,” he said. “He didn’t want to cause any trouble.

“I’ve seen coyotes, deer and my neighbor even had a badger in their yard, but seeing that bear was really wild,” Hayes added.