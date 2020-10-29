Beet industry sees challenges, record sugar content in 2020

WORLAND (WNE) — This year brought its own set of challenges for the Wyoming Sugar sugar beet harvest, but in the end, all beets were harvested and with what is now considered an industry-record sugar content.
Last year, Wyoming Sugar and other sugar cooperatives and companies fought hard freezes. This year there were different battles to fight.
Last week, with harvest nearly complete, growers were faced with a forecast of subzero temperatures on Sunday night night.
Worland set a record for low on Oct. 25 with -10. The previous record for that day was 16 degrees above zero. Temperatures on Saturday, Oct. 24 were at 12 degrees, also a record low. Riverton had a record low on Sunday of -8.
The harvest was complete by around noon on Saturday, said Wyoming Sugar CEO Mike Greear.
“We had all the beets in by Wednesday with a couple of larger growers finishing up on Saturday,” he said.
He said Wyoming Sugar is working each year to get their equipment and staffing to work with growers to shorten the harvest window up to get beets in, in a quicker amount of time.
Greear said the harvest timeline seems to be shortened each year and whatever they can do to limit the risk to the growers is a benefit to the cooperative.
As for the 2020 harvest, Greear said they are at 32 tons per acre, right around the five-year company average, but just shy of their estimate of 32.5 tons per acre.
However, the sugar content is at 19.6%, which is, according to a senior analyst for Commodity Information Inc., an industry-record for the U.S., Greear said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!