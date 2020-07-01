Before surge in cases, Gordon had hoped to eliminate coronavirus restrictions

Until the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was hopeful that the state could have eliminated all of its restrictions put in place to limit the virus' spread.
Speaking Wednesday at a news conference, Gordon said Wyoming continues to experience a surge in cases that began in June. He stressed the need to follow public health guidelines to avoid the need to tighten restrictions again.
"I was very hopeful, up until about a week ago when we stated to see that rise, that we could have eliminated all of our orders," he said.
Instead, the state on Monday extended its public health orders until July 15. The orders, which were set to expire Tuesday, are the first to be extended without being loosened in six weeks.
Gordon noted that governors in other states, including Florida and Texas, have closed some businesses again because of spikes there. He noted that was a possibility in Wyoming if the situation worsened.
"This is something we don't want to do," he said.
"So it really does depend on the people of this state, as it has right from the beginning, to exercise good judgment to do the right thing."
The number of detected coronavirus cases in Wyoming began spiking in mid-June after hitting a plateau. More than 41% of the state's confirmed cases were announced in June. (The virus was first confirmed in the state March 11.)
Uinta, Sweetwater and Park counties especially saw dramatic increases over the course of the month. While the state's testing capabilities also hit high marks in June, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said that the surge was a result of increased transmission of the virus, not just improved testing.
Over the final 10 days of June, 254 confirmed cases and 308 total cases were announced, both of which are record highs for a 10-day span here. For comparison, 84 confirmed cases and 101 total cases were announced over the final 10 days of May.
Total cases include probable patients — Wyoming residents who have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms after being in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
