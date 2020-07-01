Before surge in cases, Gordon had hoped to eliminate coronavirus restrictions

"This is something we don't want to do," he said.

"So it really does depend on the people of this state, as it has right from the beginning, to exercise good judgment to do the right thing."

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Wyoming began spiking in mid-June after hitting a plateau. More than 41% of the state's confirmed cases were announced in June. (The virus was first confirmed in the state March 11.)

Uinta, Sweetwater and Park counties especially saw dramatic increases over the course of the month. While the state's testing capabilities also hit high marks in June, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said that the surge was a result of increased transmission of the virus, not just improved testing.

Over the final 10 days of June, 254 confirmed cases and 308 total cases were announced, both of which are record highs for a 10-day span here. For comparison, 84 confirmed cases and 101 total cases were announced over the final 10 days of May.

Total cases include probable patients — Wyoming residents who have exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms after being in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

