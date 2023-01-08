Better with age: Class gives residents creative stomping ground, friends

GILLETTE — AnDee Steiner’s vase at first looked like a potato.

And Carol Pahlke, 79, called her bowl an improvised “candy dish.” The dish that graced the display table looked similar to a clam shell found along the shoreline.

“It was supposed to be round,” she said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Okay, abstract art.’”

But over the course of eight weeks, the two developed their skills, ultimately fashioning a teapot complete with a spout and lid that could truly hold and pour water.

“It was incredible to see how far I came,” Pahlke said.

“We all kind of started building off of one another,” Steiner added.

The two were joined by eight other students in a creative aging ceramics class that met at the AVA Community Art Center. The class was free to the 10 students thanks to a joint initiative between the state library, state arts council and Lifetime Arts in an effort to give those ages 55 years and older a way to branch out creatively and meet new people, while at the same time learning skills they may not have tried in their learned lifetime so far.

The course gave artists a way to meet people in their community and others a way to cope with loss, while surrounded by art and new friends.

Pahlke and Valerie Randall used the course to find friends in a new community.

Pahlke moved to Gillette earlier this year from Washington, while Randall and her husband made their move from California in September. Both have found a new home in Gillette where more of their family has lived for years.

The two women enjoyed the course that tested their creativity and mindset. And by the end, they also had two bowls, a vase and one teapot to show for themselves as well.

Pahlke was so surprised by how her teapot turned out, she didn’t even recognize it.

“I came in (to AVA) one day to see if, you know, I had to grab them and take them home if they were too bad,” Pahlke said. “They told me where it was and I thought, ‘Oh, I love that one, I didn’t even know it was mine.’”

All of the pieces had been transformed from the last time the artists had seen them due to the firing process that heated the glaze and gave them all a glossy appearance. The pieces were then admired by community members and peers at the artists’ reception Dec. 8, giving the classmates a time to catch up with one another too.

Randall was at first hesitant to join in the class because she’d only moved to town a few weeks before the class began but she found the company comfortable to work with.

“It was men and women and it was really great to be with people my age. There were a few older than me and I thought, ‘If they can do this, I can,’” she said with a chuckle. “They were all very warm and welcoming.”

The company was something that Sue Ullrich also appreciated.

Ullrich joined in her first creative aging program at the beginning of the year, shortly after the death of her husband.

The class in January 2022 met at Gillette College Area 59 where the students created their own wood and metalwork. Since then, she’s been a frequent flyer at the maker space where she’s made many more projects for friends and family.

Before the class, she’d never even been in the space.

“I remember thinking, what an awesome opportunity,” she said of her first course. “I was intimidated thinking that I hadn’t used those tools but the teachers were very helpful.”

Ullrich’s discovery of more places to work and the creative liberties she had access to were another focus of the creative aging program. Krisene Watson, who wrote the grants for each program, said it’s all about providing the older community with ways to get outside of their homes and keep their active minds flowing.

Throughout her time working with the adults, she’d seen locals come back to life.

“(Sue) signed up for the program at Area 59 where she met Pat Brose,” Watson recalled. “(Brose) lost her husband many years ago but it’s still devastating because it’s your best friend. It’s important that people have someone to connect with during that time. It was really neat to see those two connect.”

Ullrich noted that the classes brought her back into the community sooner than she otherwise would have.

“I would’ve been much slower at getting back out and involved in things if the class hadn’t come up. I was hesitant at first because I didn’t know if I was really ready,” she said.

The class not only brought her solace at the beginning of the year, but also in the fall, because the class fell at the same time as the first anniversary of his death.

“It was nice to have something to do,” Ullrich said.

The two hour class periods every Tuesday and Thursday allowed for time between for everyone to talk and mingle as they put their hands to good use.

“It was nice because you could kind of just sit there and visit with everyone as you worked,” Steiner said.

And for Debra Garcia, it opened the door to an entirely new workspace that she plans to make her home. Garcia signed up for a sculpting class at the center, along with buying about 20 pounds of clay, a medium she’d never worked with before the class.

“My friend, she’s the one who saw the class and really wanted to sign up for it but she’s younger. I told her, ‘Hey now, you’ve got to pay your dues first,’” she said laughing as she spoke with her peers.

Just like the clay that was molded into unique shapes and sculpted art, the class also shaped a community of strangers into a group of friends. And now everyone also knows that even if something looks like a potato at first, with trained hands and a good instructor, a beautiful piece can come of it.

Krisene Watson, extension services manager at the public library, worked to prepare the creative aging grants that would be used for four events within the county. The ceramics course was the last program that can be covered through the grant.

Before the ceramics course at AVA Community Art Center, Watson said the grants also paid for those 55 years and older to participate in an oral history class that preserved the attendees’ stories in a video format, a wood and metal work course at Gillette College Area 59 and an art class at the Wright Silver Sage Senior Center.

Watson said that at first, libraries throughout the state were only to receive two grants. But she kept at it because she could see how much the program was helping those in Campbell County.

“To get the third and fourth grant here, it was really a lot of work but the classes are a lot of fun and it was so worth it to see the lives that (the programs) have changed,” she said.

The classes became so popular that the ceramics course even had a wait list. And Watson hopes that somehow there will be more. About $2,000 of grant money was all it took to cover costs for the courses and materials, with attendance varying from about 10-15 people in each course.

Watson said she also likes working with different businesses within Gillette because it was a win-win for all involved.

“When you have partnerships where you help the community and they help the people doing the classes, it makes it more fun,” she said.

To keep the program going, Watson said people can donate to the Friends of the Library with a note saying they’d like the money to go toward creative aging classes.

“I’m hoping we can continue to do this because it’s amazing to see lives change and show everyone what resources they have,” Watson said.