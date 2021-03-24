Bid to change primary election process in Wyoming fails

An effort to transition Wyoming to a runoff election system failed to capture enough support from the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate File 145 sought to require a runoff election after a primary election if no single candidate captured the majority of votes.

A candidate would need to receive over half of the votes to be considered the winner of a primary election. In packed primary races, if no candidate obtained enough votes, a runoff election would occur, with the two leading candidates facing off against one another.

The bill failed on the third and final reading in the Senate on Wednesday in a narrow 14-15 vote, with one lawmaker excused.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, was the sponsor of the bill.

“The bill is to ensure that the winner of the primary election for federal, statewide and the state Legislature, has the support of a majority of voters,” Biteman said during testimony before a legislative committee on March 10. “Runoffs are common in areas of one-party rule, and they are helpful when there is a large pool of candidates. Not only is Wyoming a predominately Republican state, as you know, (it) often has many candidates run for federal and statewide office.”