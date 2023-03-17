SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Biden-Harris Administration announced more than $12 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be invested in fiscal year 2023 to complete projects in support of the Tribal Forest Protection Act.

Projects have been selected to support a range of activities focused on forest and grassland restoration. Work will include vegetation management, hazardous fuels risk reduction and cultural and ethnobotanical surveys on indigenous landscapes.

In Wyoming, The Bighorn National Forest and the Northern Arapaho, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Oglala Lakota and Shoshone Tribes will work on resiliency and restoration of traditionally significant plants impacted by climate change and site disturbances.

These investments come on the heels of the Forest Service’s release of “Strengthening Tribal Consultations and Nation-to-Nation Relationships: A USDA Forest Service Action Plan.”

“Many of these projects will tackle our most pressing issues, including climate change and the wildfire crisis, while creating job opportunities for tribal members with the benefit of incorporating indigenous knowledge into ecological restoration activities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.