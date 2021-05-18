Biden has proposed raising child care wages. Wyoming advocates are optimistic but worry about the cost.

“A lot of this is a conversation Wyoming hasn’t yet had,” she said.

The child care providers who spoke to the Star-Tribune said the plan sounds positive, but not if it leaves them paying the difference.

Lisa Alvarado runs a day care program from her home and said the $15 an hour minimum would be a bump for her single employee, who now makes the state average for child care workers, about $11 an hour. Alvarado said she knows her employee would benefit, but she can’t afford to offer a $4 hourly raise.

Another provider who did not want their name published worried such a federal requirement would force them to raise prices on parents.

Steinhoff also worries that without adequate federal support, the initiative could harm the majority of small businesses that make up the state’s child care system.

She said she’s comforted by another element of Biden’s plan: a promise to align child care costs with individual income.

A fact sheet outline of that plan reads “for the most hard-pressed working families, child care costs for their young children would be fully covered,” and those earning 1.5 times the state median wage won’t pay more than 7% of their annual salary on child care for children under 5 years.