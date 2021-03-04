Biden's oil and gas drilling pause could hurt Wyoming, UW analysis concludes

CHEYENNE — Wyoming's energy and political leaders have continued to grapple with the potential fallout of the Biden administration's recent orders slowing new leasing of federal lands for drilling.
On Thursday, University of Wyoming's Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute published the state's first formal analysis of the federal actions, exploring how a new leasing moratorium could affect activity on Wyoming's legacy or conventional oil and gas fields. Conventional oil and gas fields refer to sites developed using traditional drilling methods.
President Joe Biden's executive order issued on Jan. 27 directed the U.S. Interior Department to pause leasing federal lands and minerals to oil and gas companies, pending a comprehensive review of the program. The order came on the heels of a separate secretarial order, issued by the acting secretary of the Interior, requiring top federal officials to approve all leases, permits and other applications submitted by oil and gas operators.
Based on its analysis, the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute concluded both the executive order and secretarial order could have "significant potential impacts" on Wyoming's economy.
Oil and gas development on an estimated 75% of Wyoming's conventional fields could be restricted or blocked because of the leasing pause, the analysis stated.
As a result, the orders could result in a loss of $12.9 billion in tax revenue for the state. The report did not specify over what amount of time this loss would occur, nor did it offer extensive details on how it calculated the number.
The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute did not immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's inquiries.
The federal government manages about 68% of Wyoming's minerals and 47% of its surface land. In other words, the Interior Department owns a disproportionate amount of Wyoming's natural resources.
Access to existing and new oil and gas reserves becomes very difficult under a leasing pause, the study noted. Wyoming’s checkerboard of private, state and federal lands and minerals, moreover, make drilling wells or building necessary pipelines substantially more difficult during a leasing pause.
UW's School of Energy Resources economist Tim Considine published a study in December, before Biden took office. In it, he outlined the fiscal consequences of a federal leasing moratorium. His analysis focused on the impacts federal actions could have on unconventional fields too.
According to a UW news release, the Thursday's study "complements" Considine's study.
It's worth noting, a review of Considine's study by Laura Zachary, co-director of Apogee Economics and Policy, a climate and energy firm, found multiple issues with the methodologies used in it, concluding the study "exaggerate(d) the economic impacts," of a leasing moratorium or drilling for Wyoming and other states.
That said, Thursday's study by the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute marks the state's first formal analysis of the economic impacts of the new president's executive order.
Wyoming political and energy leaders have decried the Biden administration's orders from the very start.
In a letter sent to the Interior Department’s acting secretary in February, Gov. Mark Gordon said Wyoming’s oil and gas operators faced long delays in obtaining permits and other approvals needed to continue operations on existing federal leases.
Gordon also issued an executive order directing state agencies to examine the financial effects of the moratorium. His order further directs the state to explore potential legal options available to Wyoming.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports