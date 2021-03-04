Biden's oil and gas drilling pause could hurt Wyoming, UW analysis concludes

Based on its analysis, the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute concluded both the executive order and secretarial order could have "significant potential impacts" on Wyoming's economy.

Oil and gas development on an estimated 75% of Wyoming's conventional fields could be restricted or blocked because of the leasing pause, the analysis stated.

As a result, the orders could result in a loss of $12.9 billion in tax revenue for the state. The report did not specify over what amount of time this loss would occur, nor did it offer extensive details on how it calculated the number.

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute did not immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's inquiries.

The federal government manages about 68% of Wyoming's minerals and 47% of its surface land. In other words, the Interior Department owns a disproportionate amount of Wyoming's natural resources.

Access to existing and new oil and gas reserves becomes very difficult under a leasing pause, the study noted. Wyoming’s checkerboard of private, state and federal lands and minerals, moreover, make drilling wells or building necessary pipelines substantially more difficult during a leasing pause.