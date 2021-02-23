Biden's pick for Interior secretary faces intense scrutiny from Barrasso

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland faced tough questions from Wyoming's senior senator during her first day of a confirmation hearing for Interior Department secretary.

Testifying before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday morning, Haaland said she was committed to protecting the nation's vast public lands, creating new energy jobs, supporting resource-dependent communities and upholding the rights of tribal nations.

She repeatedly expressed a willingness to collaborate with both Democrats and Republicans to "strike the right balance," between the nation's need to achieve energy independence and transition to a low-carbon economy.

"There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come," she said during her opening remarks. "I know how important oil and gas revenues are to fund critical services. But we must also recognize that that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed."

Yet during his own opening remarks, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming outlined a string of concerns he had with the nominee's appointment, including Haaland's previous statements against fracking and pipeline development.