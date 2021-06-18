Big gatherings, low vaccination blamed for Laramie Co. COVID spike

Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman added that there were two ways to get to herd immunity: a majority of people getting vaccinated, or “a whole bunch of people getting sick.”

“It looks like, in Laramie County, we’re opting for a mixed model,” Hartman said at the meeting.

Bindschadler mentioned he’d recently spoken with a CRMC employee, who said two of the hospital’s ICU nurses – two people who had cared for the most serious COVID patients – did not want to get vaccinated.

“And we just look at that and we shrug our shoulders and we think, ‘What the heck?’ There’s nothing you can do,” he said. “You can offer it to them, and if they take it, they take it, and if they don’t, it’s on them.”

In an interview, Emmons said she still wakes up in the middle of the night wondering what the health department could be doing differently in motivating people in the county to get vaccinated. Even so, the comments from her fellow health officials reflected a “reality check” for her.

“At what point do we say we’ve done everything we can and the patient is no longer listening or willing to do what needs to be done to be safe? And it’s hard, because I obviously take this incredibly seriously,” she said.