Big Horn County man becomes Wyoming's 30th coronavirus fatality
breaking top story
COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Virus Outbreak

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are seen before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans on April 2. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard.

 Gerald Herbert, AP

A Big Horn County man is the 30th person in Wyoming to die after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

The man was older and had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. He had been hospitalized in another state. 

The man is the second person in Wyoming this week to die after contracting the virus. On Tuesday, the department announced the death of an older Uinta County man. He also had health conditions that made him more susceptible to serious illness.

Four Wyoming people have died from the disease so far this month, said health department spokeswoman Kim Deti. 

There have been 2,627 lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged here in March. There's also been 492 probable cases. There have been 2,187 confirmed recoveries and 414 probable recoveries.

The rate of new cases in Wyoming spiked in June and July, but has been on the decline this month. Similarly, hospitalizations rose during the month of July, but have begun to taper off. For example, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID on August 2. On Thursday, that number had fallen to 14.

Hospitalizations bottomed out in early June, when the state recorded several days with only four COVID patients receiving hospital care.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

