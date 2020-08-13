Big Horn County man becomes Wyoming's 30th coronavirus fatality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Big Horn County man is the 30th person in Wyoming to die after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

The man was older and had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19. He had been hospitalized in another state.

The man is the second person in Wyoming this week to die after contracting the virus. On Tuesday, the department announced the death of an older Uinta County man. He also had health conditions that made him more susceptible to serious illness.

Four Wyoming people have died from the disease so far this month, said health department spokeswoman Kim Deti.

There have been 2,627 lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged here in March. There's also been 492 probable cases. There have been 2,187 confirmed recoveries and 414 probable recoveries.

The rate of new cases in Wyoming spiked in June and July, but has been on the decline this month. Similarly, hospitalizations rose during the month of July, but have begun to taper off. For example, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID on August 2. On Thursday, that number had fallen to 14.

Hospitalizations bottomed out in early June, when the state recorded several days with only four COVID patients receiving hospital care.

