Big Horn County man dies after contracting COVID-19
  • Updated
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A Big Horn County man is the latest Wyomingite to die after contracting COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Wednesday. 

The older man died last week after he was hospitalized for treatment in another state, according to a health department announcement. His exposure to the virus occurred in Wyoming.

The man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, the health department said.

Wyoming has now tallied 50 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began here in March. Thirteen of those deaths have been reported in September.

Last month, Wyoming recorded 11 coronavirus-related deaths. 

As of Wednesday morning, the state has recorded 4,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 785 probable cases. 

The number of cases has surged this month in Wyoming. The state's 14-day average for confirmed daily cases spiked to a new high of nearly 52 on Monday. The state also hit its record high for active cases in the past week.

