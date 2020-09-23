Big Horn County man dies after contracting COVID-19

A Big Horn County man is the latest Wyomingite to die after contracting COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Wednesday.

The older man died last week after he was hospitalized for treatment in another state, according to a health department announcement. His exposure to the virus occurred in Wyoming.

The man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19, the health department said.

Wyoming has now tallied 50 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began here in March. Thirteen of those deaths have been reported in September.

Last month, Wyoming recorded 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, the state has recorded 4,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 785 probable cases.

The number of cases has surged this month in Wyoming. The state's 14-day average for confirmed daily cases spiked to a new high of nearly 52 on Monday. The state also hit its record high for active cases in the past week.