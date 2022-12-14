 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Big Horn High School drama team earns state championship

  • 0

SHERIDAN (WNE) — What started six years ago with two students transformed into 17 students contributing to a state title.

Big Horn High School drama students earned a state championship in drama competition Saturday in Gillette, the first ever in the school's history.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The group of 17 students earned multiple superior ratings and All-State selections for a multitude of competition categories.

"We came in the first day or first week of school and talked about (winning state)," BHHS drama teacher Dustin Olsen said. "Our goal was to be a state championship team, and so we started prepping right off the bat in August."

Students competed in individual and group events Thursday through Saturday in Gillette, with five earning an opportunity to compete at the national competition in Bloomington, Indiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News