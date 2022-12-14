Big Horn High School drama team earns state championship

SHERIDAN (WNE) — What started six years ago with two students transformed into 17 students contributing to a state title.

Big Horn High School drama students earned a state championship in drama competition Saturday in Gillette, the first ever in the school's history.

The group of 17 students earned multiple superior ratings and All-State selections for a multitude of competition categories.

"We came in the first day or first week of school and talked about (winning state)," BHHS drama teacher Dustin Olsen said. "Our goal was to be a state championship team, and so we started prepping right off the bat in August."

Students competed in individual and group events Thursday through Saturday in Gillette, with five earning an opportunity to compete at the national competition in Bloomington, Indiana.