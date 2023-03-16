As the weather starts to warm, an ice jam is flooding some roads and surrounding properties in Manderson and north of Basin in Big Horn County.

Ice broke off of Nowood River and Shell Creek at the confluence of Big Horn River, which caused water levels to rise, said Big Horn County Emergency Management spokesperson LaRae Dobbs.

The outlook improved Thursday, with colder weather leading to potentially lower water levels. The situation could change quickly though, as there is a flood advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Water isn't getting inside people's homes, but there are reports of yards and properties nearby the river experiencing flooding, said Dobbs. Emergency management officials are using drones to monitor the area.

The National Weather Service in Riverton warned people to turn their cars around if they come across a flooded road in Big Horn County.

"Don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the statement said.

Dobbs also urged people to stay away from the surrounding "extremely dangerous" rivers for the time being.

"This time of year, it's really unpredictable what the ice is going to do," she said. "You are not going to win that fight with Mother Nature."