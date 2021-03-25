Bill to fund indigent burial program passes Wyoming Legislature

A bill to fund the state's indigent burial program passed both chambers of the Legislature and will now head to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk for review.

The Senate voted unanimously in support of the bill on Thursday.

House Bill 29 would provide counties with reimbursements when they cover burials for cremations for people who die without known family members or money.

In recent years, Wyoming's indigent burial program has suffered from multiple budget cuts, including a 2020 budget reduction effectively defunding the program. Some counties, particularly those without budgets for such services, have had a hard time finding enough money to bury those who could not afford it.

Under the approved bill, funding for the state program would be collected through a $5 surcharge attached to each copy of a death certificate issued in Wyoming. The Legislative Service Office anticipates the state collecting approximately $181,000 each year.

