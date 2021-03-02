Bill to remove racist covenants passes second reading in Wyoming House

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new owners had to sign their initials to acknowledge they were aware of the restrictive covenants, Duncan explained, and “they couldn’t do anything about it.”

“This is in Torrington, Wyoming,” she continued.

House Minority Leader, Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said a University of Wyoming law professor had brought the issue to her attention. The professor taught students in a landman program at UW’s the School of Energy Resources.

“They are training students how to negotiate directly with oil, gas and drilling leases, (but) they were running into these covenants,” Connolly noted. “The students wanted to understand what they could do to help, in terms of getting these restrictive covenants removed. Know that with the passage of this bill, they will use this as an ability to develop a toolkit to help landowners remove covenants that exist, even when we’re not transferring the property. This is a wonderful next step.”