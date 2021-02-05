Bill would open up personnel files of top state brass

After the successful lawsuit, Bohren said he did not intend to seek further changes to statute. But he worried the university’s May memo might have led to new, higher hurdles to transparency. “I thought [the memo] was strengthening their ability to not disclose information that was in the public interest,” he said.

The memo asked lawmakers to define a personnel file in statute, and to do the same for the term “sociological data.” Public record law calls on agencies to deny access to personnel files and sociological data. The memo also asked lawmakers to consider whether agencies should redact sensitive material from a record or withhold an entire document. Evans noted the latter is “easier on resources but less transparent.”

“Oftentimes, the University receives complicated and voluminous key word search requests,” Evans wrote. “A majority of the time is spent redacting information that the University is not allowed to disclose per the law.”

In her ruling on the case, Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken wrote that high-ranking public officials “have a decreased interest in privacy.”

“There is a well-known expression applied to those in public office, ‘If you can’t stand the heat, you’d better stay out of the kitchen,’” Kricken wrote, quoting another court case.

Passing SF 20 into law might have another, more abstract impact for those working in well-paid and high-profile public positions as well, Moats said. “People tend to do things the right way when someone is watching more than they do when people are not watching,” he said.

