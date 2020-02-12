Bill would take away UW’s gun rules, allow concealed carry at athletic events

After a hearing earlier this month, Albany County circuit court Judge Robert Castor sent the court case over UW’s gun ban back district court Judge Tori Kricken to decide whether UW’s rules comply with state statute. Further action in the case is still pending.

Wyoming statute decrees that only the state has authority to regulate guns and that “no city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit … carrying or possession of firearms.”

The main legal question of the case is whether UW is part of the state or if it is considered a “political subdivision or any other entity” for the purpose of regulating guns.

Bouchard’s bill would make it clear that only the Legislature can regulate guns.

As of Monday, representatives from UW have not told the Laramie Boomerang whether they intend to actively oppose the bill.

When similar legislation was introduced last year, the trustees told their lobbyist, Meredith Asay, not to comment on the bills to reporters, according to emails released last week pursuant to a records request.

However, the trustees’ chairman, Dave True, said that it would be “appropriate to discourage its passage.”