A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River on Saturday, resulting in the decision by park rangers to euthanize the animal.
Park authorities are now seeking information from the public about the incident, which took place Saturday evening in Lamar Valley.
In the aftermath, the park defended its decision to destroy the calf rather than take it to an animal sanctuary, sayin federal and state laws would have required the calf to be quarantined first.
"We made the choice not because we are lazy, uncaring or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology," the park wrote in a follow up statement. "We made the choice we did because national parks preserve the natural processes."
The newborn calf had become separated from its mother as its herd crossed the Lamar River near the confluence with Soda Butte Creek, the park said. As the calf struggled, the man pushed it up from the river and onto the road.
Other visitors later saw the calf walk up to and follow cars and people, according to the park.
Park rangers tried to reunite the newborn with its herd, but those efforts failed. Interference by people can sometimes cause wildlife to reject offspring, the park said.
Yellowstone staff later killed the calf when it became evident that it had been abandoned by its herd and was creating a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people.
Park rules require people to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. People who get too close are sometimes hurt or injured. Even if they aren't, they can face fines.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yellowstone National Park tip line at 307-344-2132 or
YELL_tip@nps.gov.
22 animals to look for in Yellowstone (and your odds of spotting them)
Rocky Mountain elk
Likelihood of seeing: Very high
Elk are the most common large mammal found in the park, with as many as 20,000 from seven different herds at some parts of the year, and as such are extremely easy to find.
Northwestern gray wolf
Likelihood of seeing: Low
Wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in 1995 using Northwestern gray wolves from Canada. Previously, Northern Rocky Mountain wolves were native to the park, but were killed off by the mid-20th Century. A debate over which wolf subspecies to use for reintroduction arose, with the larger Northwestern wolves being chosen over the Great Plains wolf native to Eastern Canada and Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Surveyed numbers tally about 100 wolves from 11 packs in the park, though numbers fluctuate from year to year.
American bison
Likelihood of seeing: Very high
Bison are among the most common large mammals in the park. Though they look docile, they have been known to gore people on occasion, so keep a safe distance.
Grizzly bear
Likelihood of seeing : Moderate
There are as many as 840 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and about 150 living within the park, according to recent numbers from the National Park Service. They are most commonly seen on Mount Washburn, in the Hayden and Lamar valleys and near the park's east entrance. Grizzly bears, especially sows, can be dangerous, and park regulations require that you stay a football field's length from bears when on foot.
Bighorn sheep
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Bighorn sheep numbers are surprisingly low in Yellowstone, with most sightings occurring in the northern part of the park. They can be found along the Gardner River and in northern mountain passes.
Bobcat
Likelihood of seeing: Low
Bobcats are widespread throughout the park, but due to their habits are not frequently seen by visitors. They are most often spotted near rivers and in rocky areas.
Canada lynx
Likelihood of seeing: Low
Like its close relative the bobcat, the Canada lynx tends to live a solitary life. Numbers in Yellowstone are low and depend upon migrations from habitats to the north of the park. They tend to stay at high elevations in conifer forests. Lynx are distinguishable from bobcats by their longer ear tufts, black tails and larger paws.
Coyote
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Coyotes are found throughout the park, particularly in open areas where they can forage or find small mammals to prey on. They may also be seen near roads, where then can find roadkill. They are significantly smaller than wolves.
Shiras Moose
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Recent surveys have put the number of moose in Yellowstone around 200. They are most often spotted in areas with water, such as rivers, lakes and marshes. Though they aren't abundant, they are large and easy to spot.
Mountain lion
Likelihood of seeing: Very low
Mountain lions, also called cougars, exist in very small numbers in Yellowstone. They are almost exclusively found in the northern portion of the park, and tend to stay in rocky areas or other places that provide adequate cover for stalking prey. They can be extremely dangerous if encountered.
Red fox
Likelihood of seeing: Low
Foxes often struggle to compete with coyotes, who seek the same food sources and are much larger. As a result, they tend to keep to wooded areas. They will seek food from various sources, including visitors' food. Foxes are more active at night but can be spotted in the daytime during the winter months.
North American beaver
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Beavers play an important role in the Yellowstone ecosystem, creating natural dams that divert streams and allow water to pool. Beavers are native to Yellowstone, with more than 100 colonies present in the park. They are most easily spotted along river tributaries, particularly in the Mammoth area Beaver Ponds, Harlequin Lake, Bechler River and Slough Creek areas.
Snowshoe hare
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Snowshoe hares are common in the park, and have seasonal coats of fur, becoming white in the winter. They are frequently found in forested areas, where they can take shelter under low limbs and fallen branches. They can be found most easily in the Norris Geyser Basin.
White-tailed jackrabbit
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
White-tailed jackrabbits are common at lower elevations in the park. They are larger than cottontails, with proportionally larger ears and feet. Jackrabbits tend to stay in grasslands, where they feed on grass and shrubs. They are most common in the northern plateau areas of the park.
North American porcupine
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Porcupines can be spotted in many areas of the park. They prefer forests, where they feed on twigs, berries, bark and needles. Porcupines often climb trees to feed, so they may be found above the ground.
Bald Eagle
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Bald eagles can be found in the park year-round. They are most often found near rivers and lakes, where they find fish to feed on, and like to nest in sturdy trees. They are also known to prey on other birds.
Golden eagle
Likelihood of seeing: Low
Though golden eagles are known to nest in the park, there are very few documented sightings in recent years. Golden eagles are larger than bald eagles, and prey on rodents, rabbits and hares.
Great horned owl
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Great horned owls are surprisingly common in Yellowstone. The owls can grow to be more than two feet tall and may have a wingspan of up to five feet. Despite their large size, they can sometimes be easy to miss, as they are often well-camouflaged and can sit very still. Look for great horned owls in forest areas.
Trumpeter swan
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate (higher in winter)
Trumpeter swans are found near the West Entrance at Seven Mile Bridge, and on Swan Lake, south of Mammoth Hot Springs. They can also be found on portions of the Yellowstone and Madison rivers. They are more common in the winter, during their migration from Canada.
Sandhill Crane
Likelihood of seeing: Moderate
Sandhill cranes are common in wetlands and marshy areas in the park. They are more commonly seen in the warmer months, as most migrate south for the winter. Sandhill cranes are most frequently seen in the Fountain Flats and Bechler areas of the park.
