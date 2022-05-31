Bison gores woman at Yellowstone

A bison gored a tourist at Yellowstone National Park on Monday after she got too close the animal.

The bison tossed the woman 10 feet into the air. She suffered a puncture wound and other injuries, according to the park.

Park medics responded immediately and took her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Grove City, Oregon, had moved within 10 feet of the bison, the park said in a statement. Park regulations require people to keep more than 25 yards from bison.

The goring occurred near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin just north of Oil Faithful. The woman was on the boardwalk at the time.

The incident, the first goring this year, remains under investigation, the park said.

Bison injure more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, the park said.

Star-Tribune staff

