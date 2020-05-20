You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bison injures woman in Yellowstone days after park re-opening
View Comments
breaking top story

Bison injures woman in Yellowstone days after park re-opening

{{featured_button_text}}
Yellowstone opens

A bison sits along Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park on the first day the park was open since being closed due to the coronavirus.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A bison knocked a woman to the ground on Wednesday afternoon after she approached the animal too closely near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The park did not specify in a Wednesday news release the extent of the injuries, but said that the woman declined transport to a medical facility.

The injury is the first such incident of the year, and comes two days after the park's re-opening, which was belated due to the coronavirus pandemic

Park officials say that people should stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, including bison. They advise people who come upon animals to turn around and go the other way in order to avoid getting too close.

Wednesday's incident remained under investigation, according to the national park.

Last year, a bison in Yellowstone tossed a 9-year-old girl into the air, injuring her. The animals injured at least two people in 2018, one in 2017 and five in 2015, according to the Associated Press.

View Comments
2
8
2
0
4

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson joined the Star-Tribune in 2017. He covers courts and law enforcement agencies in Natrona County and across the state. Shane studied journalism at the University of Missouri and worked at newspapers there before moving to Wyoming.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News